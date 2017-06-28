HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Announces the Opening of a Regional Sales & Marketing office in Florida

HealthPoint Plus continues to expand its operations by opening up a Regional Sales and Marketing office in Celebration, Florida. The operations in Florida will be managed by Nicholas Cammarata and Jeannine Peeke.





The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Goddard, stated, “Our mission is to provide quality healthcare alternatives to all Americans especially those with the least access to medical services. The opening of our office in Celebration will allow us to expand our ability to reach more people in an area of great need.” Mr. Goddard went on to say, “The demand for accessible and affordable healthcare is propelling our sales of telehealth along with our rapid implementation of Direct Primary Care options.”



Companies, such as HealthPoint Plus, continue to gain market share as insurance giants Anthem and Aetna move out of the individual healthcare marketplace in more and more states. The future for new models of healthcare is bright with Congress struggling to find a solution to the skyrocketing costs of the Affordable Care Act, changes to which are now delayed until after the July 4th recess.



About HealthPoint Plus, Inc.



HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is a leader in next generation healthcare. They provide Telehealth, Hybrid Direct Primary Care, High Deductible Health Plans and Health Savings Accounts along with wellness programs. Each of their products can be delivered independently or be integrated into a complete cost effective solution. The company has a core mission to deliver exceptional care and enhance patients experience while making health care affordable to every American.



HealthPoint Plus delivers services nationwide providing “on demand” access to medical care in 46 states with offices in Florida and headquarters in Massachusetts.



For more information on the company, its products and services, please visit their website at



For sales and marketing in our Celebration, Florida office contact regional managers Nick Cammarata or Jeannine Peeke at 407-566-2668. Danvers, MA, June 28, 2017 --( PR.com )-- HealthPoint Plus announced today the opening of a new sales and marketing office in Celebration, Florida. The company indicated that this office will market to customers across the southeast as well as in Florida once approval is given by the state. The Southern states have the highest in the nation of uninsured with 21% of 99 million people having no health coverage. The lack of affordable care makes the need for healthcare alternatives such as HealthPoint Plus in this region essential.The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert Goddard, stated, “Our mission is to provide quality healthcare alternatives to all Americans especially those with the least access to medical services. The opening of our office in Celebration will allow us to expand our ability to reach more people in an area of great need.” Mr. Goddard went on to say, “The demand for accessible and affordable healthcare is propelling our sales of telehealth along with our rapid implementation of Direct Primary Care options.”Companies, such as HealthPoint Plus, continue to gain market share as insurance giants Anthem and Aetna move out of the individual healthcare marketplace in more and more states. The future for new models of healthcare is bright with Congress struggling to find a solution to the skyrocketing costs of the Affordable Care Act, changes to which are now delayed until after the July 4th recess.About HealthPoint Plus, Inc.HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is a leader in next generation healthcare. They provide Telehealth, Hybrid Direct Primary Care, High Deductible Health Plans and Health Savings Accounts along with wellness programs. Each of their products can be delivered independently or be integrated into a complete cost effective solution. The company has a core mission to deliver exceptional care and enhance patients experience while making health care affordable to every American.HealthPoint Plus delivers services nationwide providing “on demand” access to medical care in 46 states with offices in Florida and headquarters in Massachusetts.For more information on the company, its products and services, please visit their website at http://www.healthpointplus.com . Or, contact Robert Goddard at 978-515-CARE (2273).For sales and marketing in our Celebration, Florida office contact regional managers Nick Cammarata or Jeannine Peeke at 407-566-2668.