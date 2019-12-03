LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians





DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations.



The World Health Organization reports up to 11% of drivers are using their phones when driving at any given minute. The results are seen every day, as traffic fines and life-changing events.



DRIVE uses the emotional connections with our friends and families, to motivate and make a significant change to both driver and pedestrian behavior. Imagine your child or loved one appearing on your screen immediately after you unlock your phone and asking you to be aware of your surroundings, and to come home safely. When a friend or loved one tell us to be safe, it means so much more, and we respond immediately.



DRIVE can help save thousands in traffic fines, prevent loss of license and protect people we care for from injury or worse.



“With the number of notifications begging for your attention - from emails, social media, and so much more, it’s easy to get distracted. Having your focus on the road or the path ahead of you a second earlier could make all the difference,” said: Remo Behdasht – LifeGift Founder.



DRIVE is a free download available from Apple® AppStore and Google® PlayStore and works "out-of-the-box" immediately to keep you safe. Share it to protect the ones important to you today. For the greatest impact, with a LifeGift Token, you can set it so that they automatically receive customized notifications with your personalized message, voice, and photo.



DRIVE Video: https://youtu.be/3vU2hvlpC6Y

