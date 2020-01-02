ZondraTV Network Helps Small Business Get Ahead

Press Releases Zeds Corp. Press Release Share Blog

ZondraTV Network launches premiere training program to help small business leverage and monetize streaming television channels.





The key to small businesses thriving is directly tied to the amount of visibility they have in the marketplace, and the ZTV Media Incubator is the only training company that trains small businesses on how to leverage and monetize their marketing, in addition to providing streaming media platforms.



The CEO of the ZondraTV Network is speaker, author, and corporate business trainer, Zondra Evans. Evans has been instrumental in the Dallas, Texas marketplace creating marketing and media opportunities for underserved and minority business owners. The ZTV Media Incubator was created from mastermind conversations with the Addison Mayor, the Addison Chamber of Commerce, BizTV, and The Texas Entrepreneur Association. “If we want small business to thrive,” says Evans, “we have to start spending money on small business. Our economy will tank if we don’t start spending significant amounts of money with small business owners.”



One of the biggest challenges small business face in gaining traction in the marketplace, is the budget to create massive exposure. The number one reason the ZondraTV Network created the incubator is to train business owners how to leverage TV and media is to create affordable exposure. "Entrepreneurs create so much content on a regular basis, but other than sharing on their own social media sites, they are lost," says Evans. “There’s no way entrepreneurs can afford traditional media platforms.”



The ZondraTV Network has created the ZTV Media Incubator as the premiere training ground for entrepreneurs using streaming television to distribute their content. The producer-prep program includes everything from creating a name for your show, how to speak and position yourself in front of the camera, all the way to developing pricing models.



To register for the spring incubator program, visit ZondraTV.com



Zondra Evans

469-712-7168



www.zedscorp.com



