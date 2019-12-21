Mary A. Amorajabi, R.N. Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, December 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Mary A. Amorajabi, R.N. of Rancho Palos Verdes, California has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare field. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.About Mary A. Amorajabi, R.N.Mary Amorajabi, R.N. has over 32 years experience in the healthcare field. She is an oncology nurse at South Bay Gynecologic Oncology Associates which is a healthcare practice specializing in Gynecological Oncology in Torrance, California. Ms. Amorajabi is responsible for nursing, patient care, IV care, reports and follow-up care.Born in Los Angeles, California, Mary obtained an A.S.N. from Harbor College in 1987. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, travel and international women’s soccer.Mary Amorajabi states, “There are No stupid questions when a patient is asking it. It's our responsibility to make sure that the patient understands and is comfortable with the health decisions we are asking them to make.”About Strathmore’s Who’s Who WorldwideStrathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their publication and on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com. Contact Information Strathmore Worldwide

