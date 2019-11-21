Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019

District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213.





“We are honored the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking decided to share his lessons learned during our Winter 2019 training workshop for members and club leaders across our district,” said Joanne Monroe, Program Quality Director for District 22 of Toastmasters International. “His unique perspective will give members an opportunity to learn his speech preparation process, how to find the right mentors and coaches, and learn his tips for conquering fear of speaking.”



The Kansas City TLI is one of several leadership skills and club officer training workshops offered across District 22 to support Toastmaster International clubs across western Missouri and Kansas each year. “Our district’s vision that ‘Our members are engaged, educated and excited about their membership and success in vibrant clubs’ can only be realized when club leaders understand how to provide quality meetings in which each member can grow to reach his/her public speaking and leadership goals,” said Stephanie Srader, District Director for District 22 of Toastmasters International.



Storytelling and public speaking have not only led Aaron to engage audiences at Fortune 100 companies such as Vanguard, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; notable Universities such as Temple, Drexel and the University of Pennsylvania; but they have also allowed Aaron to travel to countries around the world including: Taiwan, Malaysia, India, and the extremely foreign land known as Canada.



In addition to his keynote address, Aaron will also deliver his “Speak Like a Champion” session during the KC TLI event. The Kansas City TLI will be 8:30 am – 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213.



Interested parties can learn more on the Kansas City TLI page and



About Toastmasters International

