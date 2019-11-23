"Marvelous Mouth Music" - Now Available from Future Horizons

Arlington, TX, November 23, 2019 --(PR.com
)-- Marvelous Mouth Music: Songames for Speech Development was designed by internationally recognized speech therapist, Dr. Suzanne Evans Morris. Twenty-one activity-based Songames create a fun and affordable way to engage in speech-language enrichment activities.
Instrumental tracks include guitar, mandolin, dulcimer, drums, synthesizer, and percussion.
This book includes:
- Songames CD
- Song lyrics
- “How to Use” section
- Model for how to use all types of music to promote therapeutic change
- Two-page glossary of important terms written in easy-to-understand, parent-centered language
Winner of the “Dr. Toy” Award, Songames makes speech development a fun and engaging activity for your child, patient, or student. Best suited for children ages 2 – 9.