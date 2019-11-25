Asigra Named Finalist in 2019 SDC Awards for Cybersecurity-Powered OpEX Backup Appliance

Press Releases Asigra Press Release Share Blog

Call 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com Toronto, Canada, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Asigra Inc., a leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider since 1986, today announced the company has been recognized as a finalist in the SDC Awards. In the running for Backup Storage Innovation of the Year, the company has been named for its latest cloud-based data protection platform, featuring powerful anti-ransomware capabilities and subscription-based delivery model.The SDC (Storage, Digitalization + Cloud) Awards is the new name for the Angel Business Communications’ IT awards, which are now focused on recognizing and rewarding success in the products and services at the foundation for digital transformation. The 2019 finalists will be ranked by an independent panel of experts for exceptional performance, service metrics, business presence and results, then recognized at a black-tie awards gala dinner and ceremony in London on November 27, 2019.Asigra’s OpEX Backup Appliance integrates the company’s data protection software with Zadara’s software-defined cloud storage platform, available exclusively as a consumption-based service. The appliance can be deployed on premises, at a colocation facility or in the public cloud and converges powerful data protection technology with an advanced cybersecurity suite to stop malware infiltration of backup data, including ransomware Attack-Loops™. The new appliance allows IT and backup administrators to cost-effectively safeguard business data through an intuitive console which simplifies enterprise data protection.The nominated appliance leverages industry-standard hardware and patented Zadara software to create a virtualized data storage resource abstraction layer with both enterprise functionality and cloud convenience. With the advanced system, administrators can operate in confidence and work with any data type or protocol across distributed IT environments. The highly available (HA) solution delivers superior scalability, flexibility, data integrity, and a compelling total cost of ownership (TCO).“The OpEX Backup Appliance has impressed partners and customers alike as it redefines how advanced data protection is consumed,” said Eran Farajun, EVP, Asigra. “We appreciate the recognition and look forward to the award results later this week.”Tweet This: @Asigra Named Finalist in SDC Awards for Backup Storage Innovation of the Year - https://www.asigra.com/press-releasesAdditional Resources:· Hear what Solution Providers have to say about working with Asigra: https://www.asigra.com/partnership.· Follow Asigra on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/asigra· View the enhanced features of the Asigra Hybrid Cloud Partner Program at: https://www.crn.com/slide-shows/cloud/300101651/2018-partner-program-guide-5-star-cloud-vendors-part-1.htm/pgno/0/7About AsigraTrusted since 1986, Asigra provides organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers who deliver Cloud Backup V14 as either public, private and/or hybrid solutions. As the industry’s most comprehensive data protection platform for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases and applications, SaaS and IaaS based applications, Asigra lowers the total cost of ownership, reduces recovery time objectives, and eliminates silos of backup data by providing a single consolidated repository with 100% recovery assurance. The company has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor and included in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software since 2010. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.Asigra and the Asigra logo are trademarks of Asigra Inc.Contact AsigraCall 877-736-9901 or email info@asigra.com Contact Information Asigra

