DrFormulas® Introduces Dermatrope Retinol Cream for Acne

DrFormulas is a physician founded health and nutrition company with one goal in mind: to provide customers with the best products for their health. All of their formulas are extensively researched before production. Each potential ingredient goes through a rigorous research process that analyzes both therapeutic benefits and product safety. DrFormulas’ partner manufacturing facilities are regularly inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and each product is made according to stringent standards set by the FDA. All formulas are regularly reviewed and updated according to the latest in nutrition research. Research and development, sales, and fulfillment are conducted in Huntington Beach, CA. Huntington Beach, CA, November 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Innovative Health Company’s New Treatment Can be Used to Reduce Acne, Fine Wrinkles, and Dull SkinHealth and nutrition company DrFormulas® is pleased to announce the release of their latest skincare product, Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream . This retinol cream can be used to revitalize the skin’s appearance by reducing acne, fine wrinkles, and dull skin.“Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream contains retinol which increases cell turnover of the skin,” explains Bryan Do, D.O. the CEO of DrFormulas®.“ Increasing cell turnover of skin is helpful for reducing acne and wrinkles.” Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream is also formulated with salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and rosehip oil to further support skin health.To use this product, customers should first wash their face with a gentle, non-drying cleanser such as Dermatrope™ Cleanser at bedtime. Then, apply one pump of Dermatrope™ Retinol Cream and spread a thin layer over the entire face. After application, use a moisturizer to help maintain healthy skin.For more information on DrFormulas health and nutrition products, please visit https://drformulas.com/ About DrFormulas:DrFormulas is a physician founded health and nutrition company with one goal in mind: to provide customers with the best products for their health. All of their formulas are extensively researched before production. Each potential ingredient goes through a rigorous research process that analyzes both therapeutic benefits and product safety. DrFormulas’ partner manufacturing facilities are regularly inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and each product is made according to stringent standards set by the FDA. All formulas are regularly reviewed and updated according to the latest in nutrition research. Research and development, sales, and fulfillment are conducted in Huntington Beach, CA.