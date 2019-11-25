ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019

ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history.





ARIDO will showcase the multi billion dollar trade deal collection at a private viewing for Art Basel elite collectors December 8, 2019. Manhattan, NY, November 25, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Founded in 1970 in Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for modern and contemporary art; sited in Basel, Miami Beach and Hong Kong. Defined by its city and region, each show is unique.ARIDO, like the Moussaieffs and Lawrence Graff, are known to collect rare gems.The collection will be registered at Collectrium, Inc., A Christie's Company.Christie’s is a name and place that speaks of extraordinary art, unparalleled service and expertise, as well as international glamour. Christie’s has a global presence with 53 offices in 32 countries and 12 salerooms around the world including in London, New York, Paris, Geneva, Milan, Amsterdam, Dubai, Zurich, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Mumbai.Among ARIDO celebrity clientele are Viola Davis, Sharon Stone and Salma Hayek the wife of Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering group, which also owns Christie’s auction house.ARIDO power house gives special thanks to:- “ELEVÉ” by Reggie Bell.- “APPLETINIES” the world's most exquisite apple chocolate.- Wall Street banking systems.ARIDO will showcase the multi billion dollar trade deal collection at a private viewing for Art Basel elite collectors December 8, 2019.