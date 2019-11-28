iGUIDE Continues to Increase the Functionality of Their Immersive 3D Virtual Tours with the Introduction of Advanced Measurements





The All-New Advanced Measurements feature changes the way a space can be understood. Remotely plan and manage space, whether it’s for personal use or to share with a contractor, Advanced Measurements can measure a space for many scenarios that span a broad range of applications:



Residential Real Estate - Sizing and positioning furniture, decor items, or area rugs.



Commercial Real Estate - Planning tenant installations and reviewing accommodations for existing fixtures.



Property Management and Facility Maintenance - Document damages and estimate repairs and upgrades.



Contractors, Builders, and Construction - Determine costs for renovations and prepare quotes.



Insurance - Determine repair or replacement costs for flooring, pipes, ducts, and wiring.



Engineers, Architects, Interior Designers - Measure windows to estimate the replacement cost for coverings, or for heat loss calculations.



And many more.



Advanced Measurements eliminate costly mistakes by having the information available at all times and the ability to measure and re-measure a space as many times as needed.



iGUIDE users can now measure in one of three modes, each with their own advantages.



Mode 1: Measurements on Floor Plan - Measure from point to point on the floor plan. Draw simple lines to measure anything represented two dimensionally. This is the Standard mode.



Mode 2: Measurements in a Vertical Plane - Measure on a plane. Define a wall and then measure anything that is placed against it. This is the first of the new Advanced Modes.



Measure Mode 2: Measuring on a vertical plane.



Mode 3: Dual Panorama Triangulation - Measure using two points of view. Select features from two different angles to measure anything you can see in the visuals. This is the second of the new Advanced Modes.



The introduction of Advanced Measurements is just one more example of iGUIDE’s mission of constant improvement in the user experience and functionality. But seeing is believing, so



Founded in 2013, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, Planitar Inc. is the maker of iGUIDE, a proprietary camera and software platform for connecting people with essential property information.



iGUIDE is the most efficient system for mapping interior spaces and features immersive 3D tours, laser-accurate floor plans, room dimensions, and reliable property square footage. By integrating floor plans and visual data, iGUIDE provides an intuitive and practical way to digitally navigate and explore built environments.



For more information please contact:

Sara Penny

Communications and Marketing Manager, Planitar Inc.

844-568-1723 ext. 1005

