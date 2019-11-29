TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice

Press Releases OpenJaw Technologies Press Release Share Blog

OpenJaw Technologies is reimagining the future of travel retailing with new platforms, new products and new partnerships. The world’s biggest travel brands rely on OpenJaw to power their retailing and distribution strategy: ANA, British Airways, TAP Air Portugal, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Iberia, Shandong Airlines, Colorline, Shenzhen Airlines, Comair, AIR MILES, Asia Miles, Tibet Airlines, Loyalty One, Kulula.com, Four Seasons, Air Guilin, Avis Budget Europe, China United Airlines, Aeroplan and Hong Kong Airlines. Dublin, Ireland, November 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition, the airline will have the capability to deliver a full retailing experience across all channels and to all their channel partners.The OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform will allow TAP to connect, distribute and deliver personalised consumer offers using IATA’s NDC standard. OpenJaw t-Retail will enable distributors and sellers to link directly to TAP using NDC, as well as through a B2B / Agency portal. OpenJaw’s advanced travel retailing platform will allow TAP to gain control over their offering and enable a better customer shopping experience in all channels.“OpenJaw is the perfect partner for TAP to help us create and control offers for our customers and to distribute these offers through our seller partners,” said Hugo Oliveira, Strategic Distribution, TAP Air Portugal. “NDC will enhance TAP’s flexibility as we will also have the capability to extend the t-Retail Platform to create a complete retailing experience across channels.”“We are proud to be chosen by TAP Air Portugal as its preferred NDC partner,” said Kieron Branagan, CEO, OpenJaw Technologies. “The IATA NDC standard allows airlines to transform the way they sell their products by addressing the industry’s current distribution limitations. OpenJaw is an IATA NDC and IATA ONE Order Strategic Partner with Level 4 NDC Certification. We are committed to transforming airline retailing through the use of NDC standards and to create a community of NDC enabled airlines. OpenJaw is looking forward to our collaboration with TAP to deliver a leading edge NDC retailing solution with the t-Retail Platform.”About TAP Air PortugalTAP is Portugal’s leading airline, in operation since 1945 and member of Star Alliance since 2005. TAP hub in Lisbon is a key European gateway at the crossroads of Africa, North, Central and South America, where TAP stands out as the international leading carrier in operation to Brazil. The company’s network currently comprises 90 destinations in 36 countries worldwide. TAP currently operates about 3,000 weekly flights on a modern fleet of 86 Airbus aircraft and 21 aircraft in TAP Express livery, operating in the company’s regional network, adding up to a 107 aircraft in the fleet.For more information, please go to https://www.flytap.com Contact: TAP Air Portugal Corporate CommunicationAbout OpenJaw TechnologiesOpenJaw Technologies is reimagining the future of travel retailing with new platforms, new products and new partnerships. The world’s biggest travel brands rely on OpenJaw to power their retailing and distribution strategy: ANA, British Airways, TAP Air Portugal, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hainan Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Iberia, Shandong Airlines, Colorline, Shenzhen Airlines, Comair, AIR MILES, Asia Miles, Tibet Airlines, Loyalty One, Kulula.com, Four Seasons, Air Guilin, Avis Budget Europe, China United Airlines, Aeroplan and Hong Kong Airlines. Contact Information OpenJaw Technologies

