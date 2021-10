Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Three Chromebooks with Education Workflows

Durham, NC, October 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- To gauge performance across a series of educational tasks, Principled Technologies (PT) tested three Chromebooks:- Intel Core i5-1145G7 processor-powered HP Pro c640 G2- Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor-powered HP Pro c640 G2- AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor-powered Lenovo C13 Yoga Gen 1PT tested in Google Workspace apps and Adobe apps, among others.According to the report, “We found that (the) Intel Core i5-1145G7 and Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor-powered Chromebooks enabled us to save time completing tasks in several educational apps vs. an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor-powered Chromebook.”To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/1aOMeqh , or watch the video at http://facts.pt/vTfZF6P About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com