Principled Technologies Finds That Dell EMC VxRail Offers Companies Several Advantages Over vSAN ReadyNodes

In a research report based on publicly available information, Principled Technologies (PT) found that VxRail offered IT efficiencies over other VMware solutions such as vSAN ReadyNodes with VMware vSphere Lifecycle Manager.





Their research showed that with VxRail, organizations could gain IT efficiencies while using VxRail Lifecycle Manager automated updates; reduce IT time spent on researching compatibility and testing new updates thanks to 100+ dedicated VxRail engineers working behind the scenes to validate updates for customers(1); support multiple different configurations without needing to purchase new hardware with VxRail heterogeneous hardware support; and expand into the cloud with full VMware Cloud Foundation integration, including a unique level of integration with Software Defined Data Center Manager.(2)



According to the report, “With over 25,000 runtime hours dedicated to testing each major release,(3) the engineers behind VxRail seek to help organizations save time and effort on updates, management, and support for their Dell Technologies and VMware hyperconverged infrastructure... With VxRail, organizations can benefit from an integrated and validated solution by Dell Technologies and VMware.”



To learn more about how VxRail can help organizations gain IT efficiencies, support multiple different configurations, and expand into the cloud, read the report:



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312



http://www.principledtechnologies.com/



