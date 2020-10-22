PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business
 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Finds That Dell EMC VxRail Offers Companies Several Advantages Over vSAN ReadyNodes


In a research report based on publicly available information, Principled Technologies (PT) found that VxRail offered IT efficiencies over other VMware solutions such as vSAN ReadyNodes with VMware vSphere Lifecycle Manager.

Durham, NC, October 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Businesses seeking to consolidate their data center infrastructure might be wondering: Should they choose an approach that includes VMware vSAN ReadyNodes, or a solution like VxRail? PT reviewed publicly available data on Dell EMC VxRail, VMware vSAN ReadyNodes, and several other VMware technologies.

Their research showed that with VxRail, organizations could gain IT efficiencies while using VxRail Lifecycle Manager automated updates; reduce IT time spent on researching compatibility and testing new updates thanks to 100+ dedicated VxRail engineers working behind the scenes to validate updates for customers(1); support multiple different configurations without needing to purchase new hardware with VxRail heterogeneous hardware support; and expand into the cloud with full VMware Cloud Foundation integration, including a unique level of integration with Software Defined Data Center Manager.(2)

According to the report, “With over 25,000 runtime hours dedicated to testing each major release,(3) the engineers behind VxRail seek to help organizations save time and effort on updates, management, and support for their Dell Technologies and VMware hyperconverged infrastructure... With VxRail, organizations can benefit from an integrated and validated solution by Dell Technologies and VMware.”

To learn more about how VxRail can help organizations gain IT efficiencies, support multiple different configurations, and expand into the cloud, read the report: http://facts.pt/Arzdcdd.

(1) - “How does vSphere LCM compare with VxRail LCM?,”
https://infohub.delltechnologies.com/p/how-does-vsphere-lcm-compare-with-vxrail-lcm/.
(2) - “VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail” (page 1), https://www.dellemc.com/resources/en-us/asset/white-papers/products/converged-infrastructure/h17854-vmware-cloud-foundation-on-dell-emc-vxrail-wp.pdf.
(3) - “How does vSphere LCM compare with VxRail LCM?,” https://infohub.delltechnologies.com/p/how-doesvsphere-lcm-compare-with-vxrail-lcm/.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

