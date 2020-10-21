Principled Technologies Releases Study Showing UDP and TCP Performance in Several Use Cases for Equinix Network Edge Virtual Network Services in a Multi-Cloud Deployment

Durham, NC, October 21, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Organizations focused on streamlining multi-cloud deployments can further simplify deployment by virtualizing networking, even across multiple cloud vendors. Principled Technologies (PT) tested the performance of Equinix Network Edge virtual network services in a multi-cloud deployment using Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure instances, running several UDP and TCP tests in conjunction with three different virtual routing devices.
According to the report, “We found that Network Edge would be able to support up to 2,591 voice over IP (VoIP) sessions (based on routing up to 129K packets per second (PPS) in UDP tests with sub-0.005% packet loss) and provided strong throughput in TCP tests.”
To learn more about how Equinix Network Edge performs for different solutions, read the full report at http://facts.pt/mV8n7Ye
.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com
.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com