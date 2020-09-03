PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Automation with Red Hat Insights vs. a Manual, Scripted Workflow on Five Common Maintenance Use Cases


In hands-on testing, PT found that activating Red Hat Insights saved time compared to a using a manual scripted workflow for five monitoring/maintenance use cases in a Red Hat Enterprise Linux environment.

Durham, NC, September 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Virtual machine deployments large and small require administrators to monitor configurations and keep systems up to date. Red Hat Enterprise Linux includes Insights, a monitoring and maintenance tool that can proactively identify risks. Principled Technologies (PT) compared using Red Hat Insights vs. a home-grown scripted workflow to identify issues in five common use cases.

According to the report, “Across the five use cases selected from services Insights provides - Advisor, Vulnerability, Drift, Patch, and Policy - we found that using Insights saved significant administrator time and steps in our 100-VM environment comprising both locally hosted VMs and cloud VMs on AWS and Microsoft Azure.”

To learn more about how activating Red Hat Insights can save administrators time, read the full report at http://facts.pt/SaFHCpZ.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

