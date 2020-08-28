Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing Using New VMware Vsphere 7.0 Features vs. A Manual Approach for Routine Updates and Hardware Compliance Tasks

In hands-on testing, PT found that using new VMware vSphere 7.0 features with Dell EMC PowerEdge servers reduced the time and complexity of routine update and hardware compliance tasks compared to completing the same tasks manually.





According to the report, “VMware vSphere 7.0 and OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter (OMIVV) capabilities greatly reduced the hands-on time and number of steps to complete these tasks, which can free administrators to devote more time and energy to innovation.”



To learn more about how using new VMware vSphere 7.0 features can save time and effort for routine management tasks, read the full report at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, August 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In virtualized environments, IT administrators must routinely update servers with the latest hypervisor and firmware versions and check hardware compatibility, which can take significant time and effort. Principled Technologies (PT) tested new features in VMware vSphere 7.0 that can reduce hands-on administrator time and effort in Dell EMC PowerEdge environments compared to completing these tasks manually.According to the report, “VMware vSphere 7.0 and OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter (OMIVV) capabilities greatly reduced the hands-on time and number of steps to complete these tasks, which can free administrators to devote more time and energy to innovation.”To learn more about how using new VMware vSphere 7.0 features can save time and effort for routine management tasks, read the full report at http://facts.pt/chz3xgi , scan the summary at http://facts.pt/67rnmv8 , or view the infographic at http://facts.pt/5tozjmi About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com