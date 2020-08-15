PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Hyperconverged Intel Processor-Powered Dell EMC vSAN Ready Node Solutions Can Deliver Strong Database Workload Performance, PT Study Finds


For online transaction processing and online data analytics workloads, software-defined Dell EMC vSAN Ready Node solutions delivered solid, reliable performance.

Durham, NC, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- A digital infrastructure that overcomes today’s challenges could buckle under growing demands. In hands-on testing from Principled Technologies (PT), a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution from Dell EMC, Intel and VMware supported database workload performance that could help organizations handle growing pains without a large data center footprint.

PT ran “multiple instances of online transaction processing and online analytical processing workloads” on an Intel Xeon Scalable processor-powered Dell EMC vSAN Ready Node HCI solution. With this HCI solution processing “a high volume of database transactions,” the PT report explains that organizations could “support a sizable user base (ecommerce customers, for example)” or give sales reps and senior management relevant analysis sooner “so they can make timely, data-driven decisions.”

To learn more, read the full report at http://facts.pt/0n1766h, view the infographic at http://facts.pt/iwweshu, or read the report summary at http://facts.pt/predvx3.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

