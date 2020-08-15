Hyperconverged Intel Processor-Powered Dell EMC vSAN Ready Node Solutions Can Deliver Strong Database Workload Performance, PT Study Finds

Durham, NC, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- A digital infrastructure that overcomes today’s challenges could buckle under growing demands. In hands-on testing from Principled Technologies (PT), a hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) solution from Dell EMC, Intel and VMware supported database workload performance that could help organizations handle growing pains without a large data center footprint.
PT ran “multiple instances of online transaction processing and online analytical processing workloads” on an Intel Xeon Scalable processor-powered Dell EMC vSAN Ready Node HCI solution. With this HCI solution processing “a high volume of database transactions,” the PT report explains that organizations could “support a sizable user base (ecommerce customers, for example)” or give sales reps and senior management relevant analysis sooner “so they can make timely, data-driven decisions.”
