Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Data Analysis Speeds of Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 Servers with and Without Intel Optane Persistent Memory

)-- Small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) collect significant amounts of data that requires analysis to gain actionable insights - the sooner, the better. Principled Technologies (PT) tested an Intel Xeon Gold 5215L processor-powered Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 solution with and without Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem), a new memory technology that offers a performance layer between memory and storage.
According to the PT report, “...adding Intel Optane persistent memory in App Direct mode sped up query completion times. By equipping Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 servers with Intel Optane PMem, small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) could get analysis from their data-intensive applications faster, which could lead to actionable insights sooner.”
To learn more about how adding Intel Optane PMem to Dell EMC PowerEdge R740 servers can speed up data analysis, read the full report at http://facts.pt/r2ui89n
, peruse the summary at http://facts.pt/lly2he4
, and see the infographic at http://facts.pt/suaeayj
.
