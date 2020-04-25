PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the VDI Performance of a VMware vSphere HCI Solution with Different Intel Optane Persistent Memory Configurations


In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane persistent memory alongside Intel Optane SSDs and Intel 3D NAND SSDs to a VMware vSphere hyperconverged infrastructure solution on Intel Xeon Gold 6258R processor-based servers could improve VDI desktop count.

Durham, NC, April 25, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions on hyperconverged platforms need to support increasingly demanding workloads, which require more advanced compute and memory resources. Principled Technologies (PT) tested a VMware vSphere vSAN cluster powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6258R processors, Intel Optane SSDs, and Intel 3D NAND SSDs, and then added increasing amounts of Intel Optane persistent memory to measure the change in virtual desktop count.

According to the report, “Adding Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) alongside a small amount of traditional DRAM increased VMware Horizon virtual desktop count by 25 percent to 200 desktop users, and adding a larger amount of Intel Optane PMem increased desktops over the base configuration by 87 percent, for a total of 300 desktop users.”

To learn more about the VDI performance that these memory configurations delivered, read the report at http://facts.pt/pxsqbpi.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

