The Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 Saved Time During Machine Learning Preparation Tasks and Achieved Faster Image Processing Than a HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10, Studies Find

Principled Technologies (PT) ran analytics and synthetic, containerized workloads on a ~$40K Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 and a similarly priced HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 to gauge performance and performance/cost ratio.





To explore the performance on certain machine learning tasks of a ~$40K Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 server powered by AMD EPYC 7502 processors, the experts at PT set up two testbeds and compared its performance results to those of a similarly priced HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6240 processors.



The first study, “Finish machine learning preparation tasks on Kubernetes containers in less time with the Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525,” utilizes a workload that emulates simple image processing tasks that a company might run in the preparation phase of machine learning.



According to the first study, “we found that the Dell EMC server:

• Processed 3.3 million images in 55.8% less time

• Processed 2.26x the images each second

• Had 2.32x the value in terms of image processing rate vs. hardware cost.”



The second study, “Get better k-means analytics workload performance for your money with the Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525,” utilizes a learning algorithm used to mimic data mining that a company might use to improve the customer experience or prevent fraud.



According to the second study, “we found that the Dell EMC solution:

• Completed a k-means clustering workload in 40 percent less time

• Processed 67 percent more data per second

• Carried a 74 percent better performance/cost ratio in terms of data processing performance vs. hardware price.”



To explore the results PT found when comparing the two current-gen ~$40K server solutions, read the Kubernetes study here



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Company Contact

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312



http://www.principledtechnologies.com/



