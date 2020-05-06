Principled Technologies Found Dell EMC CloudIQ Streamlined the User Experience in Five Cloud-Based Storage Preventative Management Tasks

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, May 06, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Choosing a predictive storage management solution that allows administrators to monitor performance, analyze trends, and troubleshoot storage system problems can maximize uptime. PT conducted a study of two such solutions - Dell EMC CloudIQ on a Dell EMC Unity array and HPE InfoSight on an HPE Primera array - to see which one allowed admins to identify potential issues and troubleshoot problems in less time and fewer steps.Storage management experts at Principled Technologies compared the user experience on these two platforms by executing five scenarios involving identifying potential issues and troubleshooting performance. They found that the Dell EMC solution required less time and fewer steps to complete the tasks than the HPE solution did.According to the comparison report, “The Dell EMC solution enabled our admin to identify reclaimable storage 42 times faster, find the predicted storage capacity consumption 10 times faster, and easily discover VMs with high resource utilization, storage performance anomalies, and reclaimable storage. Spending less time on routine monitoring, analysis, and troubleshooting gives storage admins more time to innovate.”To explore the results PT found when comparing the two solutions, read the full report here: http://facts.pt/m8a5u3v , the summary report here: http://facts.pt/ewuxgn8 , or the infographic here: http://facts.pt/tal4mtg About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.Company ContactPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com