www.inspirationallbox.com Las Vegas, NV, December 01, 2019 --( PR.com )-- An inaugural Vegas event to inspire all.Creating a global community that is both uplifting and empowering is what Inspiration All LLC is all about. Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, POP Prosthetics, Sara Colson created Inspiration All as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women's charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. This event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about this empowering brand. There will be a champagne toast, inspirational speaker, light bites, and giveaways. In support of SafeNest, a 501(c)(3) that provides services to domestic violence survivors, they do ask that all guests make a ten dollar minimum donation.

Sara Colson

702-677-1702



www.inspirationallbox.com

www.facebook.com/inspirationALLbox

instagram.com/inspirationALLbox

Attached Files An Event to Inspire All The event will be held at Emerald at Queensridge on the first of December. This event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about this empowering brand. There will be a champagne toast, inspirational speakers, light bites, and giveaways. Filename: PressRelease1.pdf

