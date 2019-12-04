CureTalks@UCSFCancer Puts Patients at the Center, with Live and Archivable Internet Radio Talk Shows Featuring Patients, Advocates and Leading Oncology Researchers





The recent talks in the series have featured eminent UCSF experts like Dr. Laura Esserman,



The response from the audience for these talks has been overwhelmingly positive, with each garnering more than 10,000 listens within a week of the live broadcast. The talks can be viewed or listened to on



Early 2020 will see CureTalks@UCSFCancer exploring research at HDFCCC on subjects including palliative care, neuro-oncology and complementary medicine. The latest information on upcoming shows is available on the CureTalks website at



About University of California Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Care



The UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center combines basic science, clinical research, epidemiology/cancer control and patient care from throughout the University of California, San Francisco system. The UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center brings together scientists and clinicians from many disciplines to collaborate on virtually every aspect of cancer – understanding the basic biology, identifying risk factors and finding the best ways to control or prevent the disease.



About CureTalks



CureTalks is an initiative of TrialX, with a mission to heal the world through information, discussion and sharing of knowledge. CureTalks’ institutional programs are online radio talk shows that get archived as video podcasts featuring physicians and researchers from the institution to discuss a wide range of medical, health, research and wellness topics with a global audience comprising of patients, patient advocates, caregivers and health professionals. New York, NY, December 04, 2019 --( PR.com )-- CureTalks, an internet radio and video podcasting service of TrialX, features leading physicians in conversation with patients, caregivers, and patient advocates. The University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center (HDFCCC) is the most recent institution to sign up for the CureTalks’ exclusive institutional level talk series. This UCSF video podcast series is called CureTalks@UCSFCancer and is an initiative that brings a new dimension to patient-centric care and engagement. These ongoing and archived talk series not only showcase the cutting edge research happening at UCSF, but they also provide a new channel of information between UCSF cancer researchers and the larger cancer patient community in the San Francisco area and beyond.The recent talks in the series have featured eminent UCSF experts like Dr. Lawrence Fong Dr. Eric Collisson and Dr. Luke Gilbert in conversation with a panel of patient advocates who are also cancer survivors and participated in clinical trials. In the talks, important questions are discussed and experiences shared on subjects ranging from immunotherapy and precision medicine to new developments in breast cancer screening. These talks hosted by Priya Menon are informative and engaging and more importantly, they are helping HDFCCC build an archive of useful information and specialized knowledge that helps patients be their own best advocates.The response from the audience for these talks has been overwhelmingly positive, with each garnering more than 10,000 listens within a week of the live broadcast. The talks can be viewed or listened to on curetalks.com or on the HDFCCC website cancer.ucsf.edu/research/curetalks Early 2020 will see CureTalks@UCSFCancer exploring research at HDFCCC on subjects including palliative care, neuro-oncology and complementary medicine. The latest information on upcoming shows is available on the CureTalks website at curetalks.com About University of California Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer CareThe UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center combines basic science, clinical research, epidemiology/cancer control and patient care from throughout the University of California, San Francisco system. The UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center brings together scientists and clinicians from many disciplines to collaborate on virtually every aspect of cancer – understanding the basic biology, identifying risk factors and finding the best ways to control or prevent the disease.About CureTalksCureTalks is an initiative of TrialX, with a mission to heal the world through information, discussion and sharing of knowledge. CureTalks’ institutional programs are online radio talk shows that get archived as video podcasts featuring physicians and researchers from the institution to discuss a wide range of medical, health, research and wellness topics with a global audience comprising of patients, patient advocates, caregivers and health professionals.