Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020

Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24.





Virun Nutra-Biosciences of Pomona, California is a biotech company that creates cutting-edge technologies no one else can achieve in the supplement, food and beverage industries. For the exhibit, they will be bringing an impressive line up of supplements including Nuriv’s Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extract and O3Omega™ Smoothies.



Virun specializes in creating new delivery technologies for healthy, but difficult-to-formulate ingredients. Their patented technologies deliver delicious formulations that are more highly absorbable than competitor brands and can withstand destruction in the digestive system so the consumer achieves a greater bioavailability from the products.



Interested in learning more? Scientist and CEO, Philip Bromley, has always been an out-of-the-box thinker and his trade show exhibits bring a unique experience unlike any other exhibitor. From life-sized doll houses to over-the-top pirate ships, the Virun team will not disappoint at the PGA Merchandise Show with a mustache-disco themed display, interactive dance floor and more. Boogie on over and sample some tasty flavors from O3Omega™ Smoothies including Churros or Tangerine or from Nuriv’s Broad-Spectrum Hemp Extract including French Vanilla or Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup.



If you are a golf industry professional planning to attend the PGA Merchandise Show, you will have the opportunity to attend daily special events, outdoor demo day, and an exhibit featuring the latest trends in technology, fitness and wellness, fashion and more.



Nuriv® utilizes Virun's patented technologies focused on creating clean, healthy and efficacious CBD products.



Stephanie Bromley

(909) 839-0629



www.virun.com

innovate.today@virun.com



