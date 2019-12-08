Press Releases Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards

Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories.





Beyond Spots & Dots received the following:



Gold

- Pittsburgh Fire Fighters FireOps 101 Event Invitation Packet

Print Media | Design (Print) | Invitation



- Dixon University Center

Digital Media | Website | Educational Institution



Honorable Mention

- Dixon University Center Kinetic Typography Video

Digital Media | Web Video | Educational Institution



“Whether it’s print or digital media, we believe it’s essential to maintain a delicate balance of strategy and creativity in any project. We have a method and process to foster success,” said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. “We’re thrilled that the effort and creative talent that went into these campaigns has been recognized by our peers in the industry for quality and excellence.”



MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom Award is a highly sought-after peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in print, web, video and strategic communications.



About Beyond Spots & Dots

Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice. Pittsburgh, PA, December 08, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Beyond Spots & Dots earned recognition by the 2019 MarCom Awards, an international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals. The full-service advertising agency received two Gold awards and one honorable mention.Beyond Spots & Dots received the following:Gold- Pittsburgh Fire Fighters FireOps 101 Event Invitation PacketPrint Media | Design (Print) | Invitation- Dixon University CenterDigital Media | Website | Educational InstitutionHonorable Mention- Dixon University Center Kinetic Typography VideoDigital Media | Web Video | Educational Institution“Whether it’s print or digital media, we believe it’s essential to maintain a delicate balance of strategy and creativity in any project. We have a method and process to foster success,” said Andreas Beck, CEO, Beyond Spots & Dots. “We’re thrilled that the effort and creative talent that went into these campaigns has been recognized by our peers in the industry for quality and excellence.”MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom Award is a highly sought-after peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners are selected from over 300 categories in print, web, video and strategic communications.About Beyond Spots & DotsEstablished in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice. Contact Information Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Andreas Beck

412-281-6215



www.beyondspotsanddots.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.