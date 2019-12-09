Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book

Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between.





"Generally speaking, there is a long list of pros and cons (from a legal, tax and financial planning perspective) about whether it makes sense to become married or not," says Attorney Squillace. "Whether to wed, straight or gay, remains a highly personal decision and may factor in other components such as love and commitment."



Creating an estate plan isn't a one-time event. Over the course of our lives, situations change, finances change, relationships change, and, most importantly, the law surrounding estate planning changes. It's important to enlist the help of a professional to develop the most appropriate plan for you and assist in making the necessary adjustments over time.



"The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide" is a helpful tool for anyone engaged in this process – providing many questions families are asking, as well as the answers from America's top estate planning and elder law attorneys.



According to Attorney Squillace, "Since issues for same-sex couples are still unique and different, specialists who understand these issues are often best able to advise."



To purchase The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide, visit the firm’s website at https://squillace-law.com/family-estate-planning-elder-law-guide/.



About Squillace & Associates, P.C.

Squillace & Associates, P.C. is a premiere boutique life, estate, and business planning law firm located in Boston’s historic Back Bay. Using best practices in the estate planning field, the firm provides a process to handle planning needs during life, disability and at death. Ultimately, the goal is to provide clients with peace of mind that their important affairs are in order. The firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm/Best Lawyer by US News & World Report for the last three years. Boston, MA, December 09, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Scott E. Squillace, Esq. shares his estate planning knowledge as a featured contributing author in "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," now available for purchase. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. Attorney Squillace provided the content for Chapter 5, “Planning for Unmarried and Same-Sex Couples.”"Generally speaking, there is a long list of pros and cons (from a legal, tax and financial planning perspective) about whether it makes sense to become married or not," says Attorney Squillace. "Whether to wed, straight or gay, remains a highly personal decision and may factor in other components such as love and commitment."Creating an estate plan isn't a one-time event. Over the course of our lives, situations change, finances change, relationships change, and, most importantly, the law surrounding estate planning changes. It's important to enlist the help of a professional to develop the most appropriate plan for you and assist in making the necessary adjustments over time."The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide" is a helpful tool for anyone engaged in this process – providing many questions families are asking, as well as the answers from America's top estate planning and elder law attorneys.According to Attorney Squillace, "Since issues for same-sex couples are still unique and different, specialists who understand these issues are often best able to advise."To purchase The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide, visit the firm’s website at https://squillace-law.com/family-estate-planning-elder-law-guide/.About Squillace & Associates, P.C.Squillace & Associates, P.C. is a premiere boutique life, estate, and business planning law firm located in Boston’s historic Back Bay. Using best practices in the estate planning field, the firm provides a process to handle planning needs during life, disability and at death. Ultimately, the goal is to provide clients with peace of mind that their important affairs are in order. The firm has been recognized as a Best Law Firm/Best Lawyer by US News & World Report for the last three years.