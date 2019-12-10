Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special

Press Releases Join The Flock Press Release Share Blog

Join The Flock recently announced a fundraising goal of $75,000 for 2019-20. Atlanta, GA, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Atlanta resident Keeli Simpson and the family of Jennifer Lazo will be featured Wednesday, Dec. 11 on Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways. The show will air at 8pm ET on NBC.Ellen’s holiday specials are expected to include appearances from celebrity friends such as Jennifer Aniston, Sterling K. Brown, Robert Downey Jr., Michael B. Jordan, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa, Michelle Obama, Chrissy Teigen and Justin Timberlake.In 2018, Simpson and Lazo co-founded Join The Flock, an emerging non-profit which supports families impacted by cancer by gifting mortgage payments and offering emotional support. The organization was created in response to Lazo’s simultaneous battle with cancer."In the midst of her own battle – literally for her life – Jen was selfless enough to think about others, all while balancing being a mom, wife and business owner," Simpson said of Lazo.On May 25, 2019, Lazo passed after a courageous journey with cancer.In 2017, Simpson, her husband, Jamie, and Lazo connected through real estate. Within months, Simpson Real Estate Group hired Lazo.Said Simpson: "Jennifer told Jamie on that initial call that she had a dream of turning real estate ('For Sale') signs pink and donating a percentage of the closing to families impacted by cancer. I had experience creating marketing campaigns, so I wrote a creative brief for her dream... and we got to work on the charity."About Join The FlockJoin The Flock recognizes the burdens facing families impacted by cancer because they are unable to work, face mounting medical bills or both. The organization’s goal is to ensure families continue to experience life through important purchases, trips or simply, financial relief – whatever ensures they continue experiencing life.In 2018, Join The Flock assisted 13 families in the metro Atlanta area with mortgage payments, clothes, toys and food.Join The Flock recently announced a fundraising goal of $75,000 for 2019-20. Contact Information Join The Flock

