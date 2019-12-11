Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials

Press Releases Be the Difference Foundation Press Release Share Blog

Be the Difference Foundation was formed in 2012 by four ovarian cancer survivors who wanted to “be the difference” in the fight against ovarian cancer by helping women increase their chances of survival. To achieve this goal, Be the Difference Foundation focuses on raising awareness and money to fund programs for women fighting ovarian cancer today and to provide research dollars for a cure. www.bethedifferencefoundation.org Dallas, TX, December 11, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial but also travel costs such as airfare, hotel and food. The average cost of a clinical trial is $1600; an often-overwhelming amount for a woman battling ovarian cancer.One woman is diagnosed with ovarian cancer every 24 minutes. One woman dies from ovarian cancer every 37 minutes. 70% of women diagnosed will die from the disease. There is no routine, reliable early detection test available for ovarian cancer today.In most cases, ovarian cancer isn’t diagnosed until it has progressed to an advanced stage. Typically, this is because ovarian cancer symptoms either aren’t apparent in the early stages of the disease or they mimic common stomach and digestive issues such as general abdominal discomfort, bloating and/or a feeling of fullness, even after a light meal, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss or gain, loss of appetite and unusual fatigue, that are often mistaken for minor ailments.“Through the support we receive through the end of the year, Be the Difference Foundation has been instrumental in providing the funds desperately needed for women to get to a clinical trial,” said Shannon Albert, Executive Director of Be The Difference Foundation.Since 2012, Be The Difference Foundation has raised more than $3 million. Funds raised benefit organizations working to end ovarian cancer – The Clearity Foundation, Mary Crowley Cancer Research, MD Anderson Cancer Center, UT Southwestern Medical Center, NYU Langone Medical Center-Perlmutter Cancer Center and The Lazarex Cancer Foundation.To learn more about Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, please visit:Be the Difference Foundation was formed in 2012 by four ovarian cancer survivors who wanted to “be the difference” in the fight against ovarian cancer by helping women increase their chances of survival. To achieve this goal, Be the Difference Foundation focuses on raising awareness and money to fund programs for women fighting ovarian cancer today and to provide research dollars for a cure. www.bethedifferencefoundation.org Contact Information Be the Difference Foundation

