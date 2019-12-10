The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon





The spirit of the Advent Mission and the story behind the missionaries can also be experienced in the pages of Auth’s book, “The Missionary of Wall Street,” which is New York, NY, December 10, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Steve Auth, author of “ The Missionary of Wall Street ” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested in signing up for the mission can still register at the Regnum Christi Website Auth and the volunteers will be mingling with revelers during New York’s annual SantaCon on Saturday and interacting with passerbys on Reconciliation Monday as they try to bring people closer to Christ during the rush of the holiday season. While the hub of the Advent Mission will be Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral on Mulberry Street, missionaries will be spread in groups throughout SoHo in an attempt to reach as many souls as possible.The theme of this year’s Advent Mission is “Come Home for Christmas,” and the missionaries will be focused on bringing people on the streets of New York closer to God at a time of the year when the spiritual void is often most keenly experienced by those who have drifted away from the Church. They expect to encounter many individuals during New York’s annual SantaCon on December 14 – when tens of thousands of revelers dress up and flood the streets of Manhattan – who may be unconsciously seeking a deeper connection amidst the chaos. Individuals will be invited to engage in spiritual conversation, light a candle in the Basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral and attend confession.There are still many volunteer opportunities for those interested in taking part in the mission. Interested readers can learn more about the Advent Mission and missionary roles on the Regnum Christi Website where the training times are also listed.The spirit of the Advent Mission and the story behind the missionaries can also be experienced in the pages of Auth’s book, “The Missionary of Wall Street,” which is available on Amazon in both ebook and print . Readers can also follow the work of the missionaries and read updates on the Advent Mission by following the book and Steve Auth on Facebook and by reading updated blogs on the book’s website