Press Releases The Kyle David Group, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from The Kyle David Group, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business

The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category.





The annual awards were held on Wednesday, December 4 at DeSales University. The program honors the Lehigh Valley businesses that dedicate themselves to growth, customer satisfaction, and community.



“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader and a good corporate citizen,” says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “We’ve been so grateful to the Lehigh Valley for providing us with a great place to live, work, and grow.”



KDG was celebrated by judges at Lehigh Valley Business for its diversity of services, commitment to employee satisfaction, and transparent customer feedback. The company’s rapid growth (having doubled in size in less than a year), its dedication to continued education, and its participation in the Lehigh Valley’s charitable community also helped give it a competitive edge.



“We’re humbled,” adds David. “This award goes to our incredible employees who have dedicated themselves to growth and quality delivery. They are the reason that we’re being recognized.”



The Business of the Year award is only the latest recognition bestowed upon KDG in 2019. The company’s tech management team was named IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards and the company as a whole was ranked the 36th B2B company in the world by Clutch.co.



KDG is a leading provider of UI/UX design, custom software development, and technology management for businesses in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. To learn more about KDG and the services it provides, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/. Allentown, PA, December 17, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Business processes company KDG has been named the Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business in the awards’ medium-sized category. The category included six finalists with 30-100 employees each. This is KDG’s first year winning the award after being a finalist in 2018’s small business category.The annual awards were held on Wednesday, December 4 at DeSales University. The program honors the Lehigh Valley businesses that dedicate themselves to growth, customer satisfaction, and community.“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader and a good corporate citizen,” says Kyle David, president and CEO of KDG. “We’ve been so grateful to the Lehigh Valley for providing us with a great place to live, work, and grow.”KDG was celebrated by judges at Lehigh Valley Business for its diversity of services, commitment to employee satisfaction, and transparent customer feedback. The company’s rapid growth (having doubled in size in less than a year), its dedication to continued education, and its participation in the Lehigh Valley’s charitable community also helped give it a competitive edge.“We’re humbled,” adds David. “This award goes to our incredible employees who have dedicated themselves to growth and quality delivery. They are the reason that we’re being recognized.”The Business of the Year award is only the latest recognition bestowed upon KDG in 2019. The company’s tech management team was named IT Department of the Year by the American Business Awards and the company as a whole was ranked the 36th B2B company in the world by Clutch.co.KDG is a leading provider of UI/UX design, custom software development, and technology management for businesses in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. To learn more about KDG and the services it provides, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/.About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/. Contact Information KDG

Keri Lindenmuth

484-397-6164



http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Kyle David Group, LLC