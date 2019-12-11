Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases FemAle Brew Fest Press Release Share Blog

In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe.





The festival is also going to continue its tradition of being "pet-friendly" and will donate a portion of proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR). So far, the festival has 13 confirmed breweries with new additions being added on a continuous basis. The festival organizer’s network continues to grow across the industry - with her leadership of the Pink Boots Society-Florida Chapter (which has grown to be in the Top 10 chapters in the world), Girls Pint Out-Broward Chapter and the creation of Greater Fort Lauderdale Beer Week.



“Hosting this festival at Dania Pointe allows us to show off this incredible shopping and entertainment destination, in addition to connecting with the communities that we serve,” says Paul Puma, President, Southern Region, Kimco Realty.



The festival also welcomes international DJ Anna de Ferran who is making waves across the world and was recently featured in the latest issue of Venice Magazine. Being a dog lover who ironically got her dog Keira from Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR) many years ago – she will be donating her performance fees to the charity. The festival will also be bringing back the popular all-girl band, Mona Lisa Tribe along with some other new additions to the entertainment lineup.



"Moving to this new location allows us to be one of the first large-scale events at this incredible shopping and entertainment venue. Plus, it will give festival attendees even more things to do, before and after the festival," says Frances Antonio-Martineau, Festival organizer and CEO of Fem Collective.



Confirmed breweries include: Cigar City Brewing, Ellipsis Brewing, MIA Beer Company, Funky Buddha, Yeasty Brews, Bootleggers Brewing Co., Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co., Black Cauldron Brewing, NOBO Brewing Company, Red Pig Brewery, Concrete Beach Brewery, Bay Cannon Beer Company, and Barrel of Monks Brewing.



Early Bird Tickets are now on available through December 31.

$35.00 Early Bird General Admission (3pm entry)

$45 Early Bird Early Access (2pm entry)



Choose your festival experience with these packages:

**Tickets are Limited on Packages- available while supplies last**

$65 Yoga + Beer package (1pm entry)

$65 Sensory Training + Beer package (1pm entry)



The festival will be donating a portion of its proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR) - a 501(C)3 IRS tax-exempt, qualified non-profit charitable organization founded in 1996. They rescue, and shelter abandoned, abused, and neglected pets, rehabilitates them and finds them new homes. APR is one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in South Florida and is devoted to the welfare of all animals.



For more information and a complete list of breweries and sponsors, visit femalebrewfest.com



Event Information:

- Early Access Beer Sampling starts at 2pm

- General Admission begins at 3pm

- Tickets available at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com

- Location: Dania Pointe



Organizers:

Main Organizer: Fem Collective

Co-Organizer: UniteUs Group



About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting the missions, issues and ambitions of women through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.



About UniteUs Group

UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits the client and various communities by ways of notoriety, innovation and profit. Opened in 2017 the consultancy applies experiences and a vast network of creative talent nurtured over two decades to execute either solely or with strategic relationships a range of services spanning Strategic Marketing, Interactive Marketing, Market Research, Guerilla Marketing, Public & Media Relations, Branded Content, Brand Design & Identity, Brand Activations, Brand Strategy, Creative Direction, Design & Production, Social Strategy & Execution, Media Planning/Buying, Event Curation, Experiential Marketing, Experience Design, Prototyping, Business Consulting. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup. 