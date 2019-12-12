The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza

Press Releases The Medical Center of Aurora Press Release Share Blog

The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6.





Hood’s responsibilities at CMP will include leading an expansion project currently underway on the Centennial campus. The project, expected to be complete in Fall 2020, will add a new wing to the facility, with inpatient beds and new operating rooms. CMP is currently an outpatient facility. Hood will also lead business development initiatives and ongoing operations of the expanding facility.



Hood started his HCA Healthcare career in the West Florida Division in 2012 as a Management Engineer on the Performance Improvement team. He moved to Denver to join HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division in 2014 as Director of Labor Management. In 2016, Hood transitioned into hospital operations as the Associate Administrator for Swedish Medical Center and was promoted to Vice President of Operations in 2018.



During his time at Swedish, Hood led the development of the Swedish Robotics Institute resulting in a 75% year-over-year growth in robotic surgeries. In addition to executive oversight for several clinical and operational departments, he also served as the executive sponsor for the Physician Engagement team and the Operations Council.



“Tyler brings a special blend of project management, hospital operations, and business development skills to his new role,” said Ryan Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer at The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. “He has had progressive leadership experience at HCA since joining in 2012 and will be an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team.”



Hood received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Tampa. He also received Six-Sigma Green Belt and Lean certification from Villanova University.



“I am very excited to join the team at Centennial Medical Plaza and The Medical Center of Aurora,” says Hood. “I look forward to working with my CMP colleagues and physicians as we complete the inpatient expansion project and continue to grow and expand our services to meet the needs of our community.”



About The Medical Center of Aurora

The Medical Center of Aurora, which has received three-time Magnet® designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. Laura Stephens

303-591-5635



www.AuroraMed.com



