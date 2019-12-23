Press Releases Varicose Veins Doctors Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Varicose Veins Doctors: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Varicose Veins Doctors Helps Hundreds of Seniors in New York Struggling with Varicose Veins Through Minimally-Invasive Procedures

Varicose Veins Doctors is one of the leading clinics in New York City. The center provides treatment for vein-related health conditions and works with a highly expert team coupled with state-of-the-art equipment.





Varicose veins are a common occurrence in people of all ages; however, the prevalence of the condition increases in older individuals. Elderly people - especially the ones with an inactive lifestyle - are at a higher risk of developing varicose veins and the condition affects at least 16% adults over the age of 60 years.



The condition is associated with serious health risks and is characterized by swelling, inflammation, pain and clotting. The treatment of varicose veins is crucial to live a healthy life.



The treatment includes a number of options - depending on the intensity of the problem - including but not limited to ablation therapy and laser treatment. The treatment has been working with hundreds of seniors living in New York and affected by the condition.



There are several reasons behind the increased risk of varicose veins in seniors, one being the valves of veins getting weaker. Talking about the condition, Dr. Nirman Tulsyan, a practitioner in the clinic, said, “As we get old, we don’t lead the same active lifestyle we did in our younger years.



"If you combine that with the changes in the body, hormonal transformations and pre-existing conditions, it’s pretty easy to develop varicose veins. When the valves get weaker, the body’s healthy blood flow is affected and that leads to a variety of health problems. Not just varicose veins, but muscle cramps, swelling, heaviness and even venous insufficiency all become pretty common."



Varicose veins don’t heal on their own and need immediate treatment. There are a variety of natural remedies that patients can try before switching to more proactive solutions. Laser ablation is a minimally-invasive cutting-edge treatment offered by the Varicose Vein Doctors to promote healthier veins on seniors. The treatment reduces the risk of side-effects such as non-healing surgical incisions and bleeding during or post-surgery.



Elaborating on their laser treatment, Dr. Tulsyan added, “Our doctors review the condition and its impact on a person’s overall health and recommend the treatment after a thorough assessment. We don’t recommend the treatment to everyone but for people with chronic varicose veins, this is a simple and effective option. The procedure works by destroying the damaged vein walls so that the normal blood flow is retained.”



Varicose veins are one of the many vein-related illnesses in seniors who are also at risk of developing spider veins and restless leg syndrome. The clinic works with a team of highly trained professionals specialized and board-certified in these fields. New York, NY, December 23, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The state-of-the-art technology at the clinic offers elderly patients painless treatment options for varicose veins.Varicose veins are a common occurrence in people of all ages; however, the prevalence of the condition increases in older individuals. Elderly people - especially the ones with an inactive lifestyle - are at a higher risk of developing varicose veins and the condition affects at least 16% adults over the age of 60 years.The condition is associated with serious health risks and is characterized by swelling, inflammation, pain and clotting. The treatment of varicose veins is crucial to live a healthy life. Varicose Vein Doctors is a New York based health clinic that offers expert treatment solutions for the condition.The treatment includes a number of options - depending on the intensity of the problem - including but not limited to ablation therapy and laser treatment. The treatment has been working with hundreds of seniors living in New York and affected by the condition.There are several reasons behind the increased risk of varicose veins in seniors, one being the valves of veins getting weaker. Talking about the condition, Dr. Nirman Tulsyan, a practitioner in the clinic, said, “As we get old, we don’t lead the same active lifestyle we did in our younger years."If you combine that with the changes in the body, hormonal transformations and pre-existing conditions, it’s pretty easy to develop varicose veins. When the valves get weaker, the body’s healthy blood flow is affected and that leads to a variety of health problems. Not just varicose veins, but muscle cramps, swelling, heaviness and even venous insufficiency all become pretty common."Varicose veins don’t heal on their own and need immediate treatment. There are a variety of natural remedies that patients can try before switching to more proactive solutions. Laser ablation is a minimally-invasive cutting-edge treatment offered by the Varicose Vein Doctors to promote healthier veins on seniors. The treatment reduces the risk of side-effects such as non-healing surgical incisions and bleeding during or post-surgery.Elaborating on their laser treatment, Dr. Tulsyan added, “Our doctors review the condition and its impact on a person’s overall health and recommend the treatment after a thorough assessment. We don’t recommend the treatment to everyone but for people with chronic varicose veins, this is a simple and effective option. The procedure works by destroying the damaged vein walls so that the normal blood flow is retained.”Varicose veins are one of the many vein-related illnesses in seniors who are also at risk of developing spider veins and restless leg syndrome. The clinic works with a team of highly trained professionals specialized and board-certified in these fields. Contact Information Varicose Veins Doctors

Dr. Michael Aziz

212-906-9111



https://www.varicoseveinsdoctorsnewyork.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Varicose Veins Doctors