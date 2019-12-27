CouponUpto Promotes the Strategy of Developing an Automation System as a Bridge Between Users and Vendors

CouponUpto is proceeding with a special campaign to form a bridge between suppliers and customers, through the improvement of automatically creating stores as well as adding and checking active discount codes on the website. This solution is beneficial for those struggling to find saving solutions, especially on shopping occasions like Black Friday, Christmas and New Year's sales.





CouponUpto's latest automation system will be an important bridge to ensure the connection between product suppliers and shoppers. CouponUpto acts as an intermediary to ensure all discount codes, discounts, and promo codes are updated and accurate for interested buyers. To ensure effectiveness, CouponUpto maximally supports merchants in promoting their products, as well as their brands. When CouponUpto gives the empowerment to the stores, this is considered a positive signal. Vendors can be proactive in creating stores, adding codes and optimizing store information on the open platform. Buyers will benefit from updating information about the schedule of launching discount codes, gifts, vouchers, gift cards or related things as quickly as possible. Furthermore, customers can also leave feedback; then the automated system will support sending these comments to the server and notify the provider.



With the dedication to offering savings, not only financially, but also in terms of shopping time, CouponUpto wishes to become the leader in providing a super-economical shopping community. The automation system will be an optimal and practical solution for the number of stores on the site is soaring, followed by a large number of discount codes available. It is estimated that in the first month of the new shopping season, CouponUpto will reach about 3,000 new stores.



CEO Stacy Keibler shared: "This system will be officially launched during the upcoming New Year shopping event to provide the best shopping experience for stores and couponers."



Savings solutions are the priority mission of CouponUpto in their customer and partner support campaigns. The ultimate improvement in technology and engineering is the customer's thrifty shopping experience.



According to recent reports by the customers and partner service department, on big shopping sales days such as Black Friday, Christmas or New Year, customers continuously visit the website, which leads to high demand for searching and using the promo codes. The development of automated systems in this preparation stage is essential for any business related to online shopping in general and CouponUpto in particular. The automatic shopping support system will be completed and developed in stages. AI-CU0.1 (CouponUpto artificial intelligence technology, launched in late 2019) will also be integrated into the early version to support shoppers with the handling of a huge number of discount codes coming from stores with diverse categories, especially fashion & health, consumer goods, technology.



