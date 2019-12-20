TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract

Press Releases TechFlow Press Release Share Blog

TechFlow, Inc. is a 25-year old, employee-owned organization defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. For more information, visit: www.TechFlow.com. San Diego, CA, December 20, 2019 --( PR.com )-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, announced today that a TechFlow mentored joint venture, Shearwater Mission Support, LLC, was awarded a coveted seat on the $13B Small Business Enterprise Application Solutions (SBEAS) contract. SBEAS is a multiple award, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract that provides a vehicle for US Air Force customers to access a wide range of Information Technology (IT) Network Centric services and solutions that support the IT lifecycle. SBEAS replaces the previous NETCENTS-II contract.“Winning this contract streamlines the process for TechFlow and Shearwater Systems, LLC to provide the US Air Force with the ability to tap into our industry-leading best practices and unique solutions for updating and modernizing their systems,” said Glenn Doughty, TechFlow Vice President of Digital Services. “We are very excited to deliver innovative and proven Digital Services solutions to meet the demands faced by our Air Force customer.”The SBEAS family of contracts includes IT products, network operations and infrastructure as well as applications services. This contract has a 10-year ordering period and a 15-year execution period of performance. The scope of this IDIQ includes the comprehensive suite of IT services and solutions to support IT systems and software development in a variety of environments and infrastructures. These services include, but are not limited to documentation operations, deployment, cybersecurity, configuration management, training, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) product management and utilization, technology refresh, data and information services, information display services and business analysis for IT programs.About TechFlowTechFlow, Inc. is a 25-year old, employee-owned organization defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. For more information, visit: www.TechFlow.com. Contact Information TechFlow

