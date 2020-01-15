PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
KryptAll® Helps Journalists Protect Their Sources


Journalists are being forced to act like spies to protect their sources. To protect sources and operate successfully, you must communicate securely. You can now communicate securely with the KryptAll® K iPhone.

Wilmington, DE, January 15, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Intercept’s senior national security correspondent, James Risen, was quoted in the digital age report, launched by Blueprint for Free Speech. The report titled: "The Perugia Principles for Journalists Working with Whistleblowers in the Digital Age" quoted Risen outlining the need for journalist to protect their sources.

“We’re being forced to act like spies having to learn tradecraft and encryption and all the new ways to protect sources,” says James Risen.

The report outlines principals for today’s journalists to take responsibility for your digital defense and use encryption.

To protect your sources and operate successfully, you must communicate securely. You can now communicate securely with the KryptAll® K iPhone.

The K iPhone can ensure that your phone calls are secure, with encrypted voice and calling data, all without generating calling records. KryptAll® guarantees the call cannot be intercepted when the user is the target of interception.

KryptAll® is designed to eliminate the need for both parties of the conversation to have encryption devices when you are the target and using the K iPhone.

For more information contact the KryptAll® Support Team at 877.291.1900 or visit www.KryptAll.com.
