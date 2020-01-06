Czech CAD Studio Takes Over Hungary's Largest Autodesk Gold Partner

Press Releases CAD Studio Press Release Share Blog

The company CAD Studio continues its series of acquisitions. Now it expands its international activities by taking over the business of VARINEX’s CAD and GIS services, Hungary's largest Autodesk Gold partner.





CAD Studio and VARINEX concluded an agreement on a common future and CAD Studio Ltd. becomes 100% stake owner of a new company called Varinex-CAD Studio. Varinex-CAD Studio was established by VARINEX, a Hungarian supplier of CAD, BIM and a leader in technical geospatial information (GIS) and eUtility solutions in the sectors of water utilities, district heating, local administration and telecommunication with Autodesk technology based CityScape solutions. Its major customers include e.g. MÁV Zrt. (MÁV Hungarian State Railways) and Magyar Telekom Nyrt. (Magyar Telekom Plc.).



The combined annual turnover of both companies is 18,8 million EUR (6.2 mld HUF). For VARINEX and its customers, this step brings the advantage of CAD Studio's expanded expertise in complex solutions - such as product data management - PDM/PLM, CAM solutions, BIM technologies in AEC, in the area of GIS/FM, Media and Industrial Design. They will also gain access to all technical support tools, add-on applications, and CAD Studio’s software development. It presents a significant regional expansion for CAD Studio - after Slovakia. Now it operates in another country, with the backing of the experienced VARINEX team. You can find CAD Studio customers also in other countries, such as the Netherlands, the USA, China and Slovenia.



Varinex-CAD Studio Ltd. will operate in Hungary under the lead of György Voloncs, the current CEO of Varinex.



"Thanks to our own strong growth (+53% over the last 8 months of the financial year) and to our membership in a strong Aricoma Group, CAD Studio is able expand to other markets. We want to bring our PDM and BIM solutions - eg. the ERP Connector streamlining CAD/PDM/ERP links, or twiGIS for fast and affordable GIS applications - also to Hungarian customers. They will benefit from our know-how and a wide range of technical support - right away from our Hungarian Helpdesk," says Jan Binter, CEO of CAD Studio.



"Both companies have been operating on the market since 1990. The acquisition brings us the opportunity to cover new areas of design and manufacturing, making use of customer proven add-on applications for CAD, BIM and GIS and of wider technical background, and thus better services for our customers," adds György Voloncs, CEO of the Hungarian company Varinex-CAD Studio.



You can find all company solutions on www.cadstudio.cz and www.cads.hu and on Facebook: @CADstudio



About CAD Studio

CAD Studio s.r.o. (Ltd.) is a supplier of CAD, CAM, BIM, PDM and GIS solutions in Central Europe with a 28-year tradition. The company's portfolio covers all professional solutions in the areas of design and manufacturing, construction and architecture, geodesy and mapping, visualization and animation as well as geographic information systems for facility and infrastructure management. In CAD Studio's offerings, customers can also find comprehensive services, including implementation, custom software development, and expert technical support.



CAD Studio, part of the AutoCont holding and of the Aricoma Group, is Autodesk's leading partner in the Czech and Slovak Republics and holds a number of its certifications.



More information:

www.cadstudio.cz, www.cadforum.cz, facebook.com/CADstudio.



About Varinex-CAD Studio

Varinex-CAD Studio Ltd. as a successor of VARINEX CAD and GIS Business Unit is a supplier of CAD, PDM, BIM and GIS solutions in Hungary, operating on the market since 1990. Varinex-CAD Studio also offers a range of CAD and GIS services, including implementation, software development and CAD training. Varinex-CAD Studio is the largest Autodesk partner in Hungary.



Varinex’s 3D Printing Business Unit focusing on the 3D printing market in Hungary, remains in the original company using the original name of VARINEX Inc.



More information:

