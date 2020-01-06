Patient Safety, EMS Leaders Are Focus of New Webinar Series

The Center for Patient Safety, in partnership with Ninth Brain, Quick Med Claims, and eServices Platform, has developed the 2020 Road to High Reliability Webinar Series. The continuing education activity is approved by Air Evac EMS Inc., an organization accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Pre-Hospital Continuing Education. The webinars also provide EMS and nursing continuing education units (CEUs).





“Reducing patient harm must be a priority for all EMS leaders and clinicians,” said Kathryn Wire, executive director of the Center for Patient Safety. “This series will also benefit leaders from any healthcare area – nursing homes, home care, pharmacies, medical clinics, or small hospitals.”



Wire said the affordable webinar series offers the option to pick a favorite topic and attend one ($50), some, or each webinar ($350 total). The series launches in January, but a free kick-off webinar on Jan. 8 will introduce EMS and other healthcare professionals to the overall webinar series.



Wire said EMS chiefs, leaders, educators, administrators, medical directors, and managers should attend. Wire said the phrase “high reliability” describes safety and trustworthiness, “which should be every leader’s goal.”



“But there are many foundational steps along the way. High reliability isn’t achieved overnight,” Wire said. The webinar series will feature EMS leaders and other subject matter experts sharing their stories of challenges and improvement, as well as how to adopt new practices, develop new processes, and measure success.



About The Center for Patient Safety

The Center for Patient Safety (CPS), established in 2005, is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to reducing preventable harm. CPS focuses on learning what medical errors occur, why they occur, and how to prevent patient harm with an emphasis on the importance of culture in promoting safe systems of care.



