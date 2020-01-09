PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SelfStorageInvesting.com Has Announced the Next Self Storage Academy™; The Industry’s Premier Educational Event Will be Held on February 20-22, 2020


Indianapolis, IN, January 09, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Organizer of The Self Storage Academy™ is Scott Meyers, investor, author, and owner of SelfStorageInvesting.com, along with his team of key industry professionals. The three-day event teaches real estate investors and entrepreneurs how to find, evaluate, finance, purchase, develop and manage Self Storage Facilities Nationwide using real world case studies and analysis.

“Now in our 14th year, our February event is shaping up to be the biggest and best yet due to the heightened interest in Self Storage investing,” says Meyers. “We have revamped our already successful format with a focus on today’s strategies for acquiring, financing, developing and managing Self Storage facilities.”

For additional information and to register for this event, visit www.SelfStorageAcademy.com or dial 866-693-5999.
Contact Information
Self Storage Investing
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
Contact
www.SelfStorageAcademy.com

