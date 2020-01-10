Press Releases FTMarkets Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from FTMarkets: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: FTMarkets Trading Platform Has Officially Launched in Vietnam

Now Vietnamese people can use FTMarkets to download applications and conduct foreign exchange transactions.





"I am very happy that FTMarkets can enter Vietnam. I am already their old customer. Now they have come to Vietnam to make my transactions more convenient. I will recommend this platform to my friends!" - Mr. Ruan from Vietnam.



So far, FTMarkets has successfully operated safely for 14 years; has 2 billion US dollars of capital support, 500 million transactions, and is trusted by 4 million users. The platform is strictly supervised and regulated by the world's most stringent National Futures Association NFA, NFA license number: 0515795. It is also regulated by the Australian ASIC with license number: 633 053 059. Such strict supervision makes users of the platform feel very relieved.



"I have been trading at FTMarkets for three years. Their deposits and withdrawals are very fast, and our funds are separately managed by banks. The platform cannot directly access my money, which makes me feel very safe." - From Trader Alex in London.



FTMarkets provides investors with MT4 and APP platforms for trading and provides unprecedented technical analysis functions for free. On the APP platform of FTMarkets, you can see global financial information. You can know real-time information from major domestic and foreign financial websites. It helps investors seize every trading opportunity in a rapidly changing market.



After FTMarkets entered Vietnam, it not only customized the Vietnamese interface for Vietnamese users from the APP, but also targeted Southeast Asian trading habits, allowing users to set up their own trading interface, which is very user-friendly. At the same time, in order to celebrate the entry of FTMarkets in Vietnam, the platform has also carried out a series of preferential activities. The recharge can directly receive a 200% bonus, which is a very rich rebate for new users.



FTMarkets has won multiple international awards with its professional trading platform, extremely high rebates, and safe and reliable operations. Awards include, "The fastest growing broker" and “Asia Pacific Silver Award” and so on.



"We have always hoped to bring more convenience to traders. This entry into Vietnam also symbolizes a new level of our business. In the future, we will take the highest mission of improving the revenue of Vietnamese users and make it Keep working." - Victor Lou, Executive Director of FTMarkets Vietnam.



If you want to know more about FTMarkets, you can contact us via Facebook and Twitter. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, January 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- FTMarkets was founded in 2005 and was established in London. It is a world-renowned foreign exchange brand. FTMarkets has branches and offices in London, Hong Kong, New York and other places around the world. FTMarkets has hundreds of professional analysts and consultants, more than 300 professional and technical personnel, and a total staff of more than 1,000. Now, FTMarkets has officially launched in Vietnam."I am very happy that FTMarkets can enter Vietnam. I am already their old customer. Now they have come to Vietnam to make my transactions more convenient. I will recommend this platform to my friends!" - Mr. Ruan from Vietnam.So far, FTMarkets has successfully operated safely for 14 years; has 2 billion US dollars of capital support, 500 million transactions, and is trusted by 4 million users. The platform is strictly supervised and regulated by the world's most stringent National Futures Association NFA, NFA license number: 0515795. It is also regulated by the Australian ASIC with license number: 633 053 059. Such strict supervision makes users of the platform feel very relieved."I have been trading at FTMarkets for three years. Their deposits and withdrawals are very fast, and our funds are separately managed by banks. The platform cannot directly access my money, which makes me feel very safe." - From Trader Alex in London.FTMarkets provides investors with MT4 and APP platforms for trading and provides unprecedented technical analysis functions for free. On the APP platform of FTMarkets, you can see global financial information. You can know real-time information from major domestic and foreign financial websites. It helps investors seize every trading opportunity in a rapidly changing market.After FTMarkets entered Vietnam, it not only customized the Vietnamese interface for Vietnamese users from the APP, but also targeted Southeast Asian trading habits, allowing users to set up their own trading interface, which is very user-friendly. At the same time, in order to celebrate the entry of FTMarkets in Vietnam, the platform has also carried out a series of preferential activities. The recharge can directly receive a 200% bonus, which is a very rich rebate for new users.FTMarkets has won multiple international awards with its professional trading platform, extremely high rebates, and safe and reliable operations. Awards include, "The fastest growing broker" and “Asia Pacific Silver Award” and so on."We have always hoped to bring more convenience to traders. This entry into Vietnam also symbolizes a new level of our business. In the future, we will take the highest mission of improving the revenue of Vietnamese users and make it Keep working." - Victor Lou, Executive Director of FTMarkets Vietnam.If you want to know more about FTMarkets, you can contact us via Facebook and Twitter. Contact Information FTMarkets

Ella Liu

+84582705890



https://www.ftmarkets.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from FTMarkets