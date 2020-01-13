Operation Love Concert Presented by Annese Events

Operation Love Concert is a benefit concert for Charlottesville area business woman Holly Hermanson Carter. For over 25 years Holly has helped area clients through her therapeutic massage practice. Now her friends, family and colleagues are rallying around her with love, music and support with this fundraising event.





February 16, 2020 4pm

Fry's Spring Beach Club Charlottesville, VA USA

Operation Love Concert is a benefit concert for Charlottesville area business woman Holly Hermanson Carter. For over 25 years Holly has helped area clients through her therapeutic massage practice. Now her friends, family and colleagues are rallying around her with love, music and support with this fundraising event.



Holly married her beloved Lenny in 2017. Within months of the wedding, Holly was diagnosed with Stage IV Colorectal Cancer metastatic to nodes and liver. Lenny is Stage III & Stage IV Lymphoma.



As a result of the aggressive treatments and surgeries Holly has undergone and continues to face, she has been largely out of work for the past couple of years. All of the proceeds of this concert will go directly to her to help support her and help defray the costs of her medical bills.



For those unable to attend the event but still want to help, you may donate through Eventbrite on the tickets page.



loveconcertcville.eventbrite.com



Featuring:



Triad - Triad is a unique blend of guitar and vocal styles. Spanning nearly 30 years in the Virginia music community featuring Dave Pollard, Dale Payne, and Vickie Payne. Triad creates a varied tapestry of styles from country to classic rock, folk to pop. www.triadbandva.com



Michael Clem - Clem has relocated from Northern Virginia to Charlottesville music scene, from session work to bluegrass gigs to forming his own acoustic trio.



Gladstones - Featuring American and English rock ‘n’ roll plus originals with Charlie Pastorfield and Bob Girard



