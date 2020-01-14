Press Releases Essentialgifting.com Press Release Share Blog

Giftspiration Newsletter by Essentialgifting provides useful content with the collaboration of writer blogger Michelle Blan in bi-monthly gift-giving storytelling with an emphasis on creative gift ideas, says Donna Flack, Gift Stylist/Owner at Essentialgifting.com. Gifts featured in the newsletter are creative examples of gift event custom products ordered through Essentialgifting.com or available at High Point, North Carolina retailer Greens Flowers & Gifts.



Giftspiration feature articles

-- Share Your Heart (February Valentine’s Day)

-- A New Year of Gift Giving Events

- Wellness gifts

- Encouraging Hospital visits

- Gifts for seniors in senior living communities

- Congratulation acknowledgment gifts

- Tokens of Appreciation



Gifts personalized using a personal shopper approach available to meet every gift budget. For more information on Giftspiration Newsletters visit



About Essentialgifting

Donna Flack

336-601-1142



https://essentialgifting.com

Personalized Gifting "Share Your Heart" by Essentialgifting Introducing Giftspiration Newsletter by Essentialgifting, a bi-monthly newsletter featuring a gift guide centered around gift event personalization.

