Personalized Gifting “Share Your Heart” by Essentialgifting


High Point, NC, January 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Essentialgifting today announced Giftspiration, a bi-monthly newsletter featuring gift ideas for the ultimate gift-giving experience. The Giftspiration Newsletter by Essentialgifting offers new ways of thinking about gifting events and the idea of creative gifting solutions for every occasion. Gift personalization is the key focus for Essentialgifting, every gift shipped includes a personal touch, an online gift shop specializing in custom gift box solutions.

Giftspiration Newsletter by Essentialgifting provides useful content with the collaboration of writer blogger Michelle Blan in bi-monthly gift-giving storytelling with an emphasis on creative gift ideas, says Donna Flack, Gift Stylist/Owner at Essentialgifting.com. Gifts featured in the newsletter are creative examples of gift event custom products ordered through Essentialgifting.com or available at High Point, North Carolina retailer Greens Flowers & Gifts.

Giftspiration feature articles
-- Share Your Heart (February Valentine’s Day)
-- A New Year of Gift Giving Events
- Wellness gifts
- Encouraging Hospital visits
- Gifts for seniors in senior living communities
- Congratulation acknowledgment gifts
- Tokens of Appreciation

Gifts personalized using a personal shopper approach available to meet every gift budget. For more information on Giftspiration Newsletters visit Essentialgifting.

About Essentialgifting
A premier online gift shop specializing in personalized gifting, creating inspiring and stylish gift solutions for lifestyles, all occasions and events delivering the ultimate gift experience. Essentialgifting based in the triad area of Greensboro/High Point North Carolina home of the International Home Furnishings market transitioned from a personal shopper gift-giving service to Essentialgifting an online gift-giving e-commerce solution. Important to the Essentialgifting customer is keeping the recipient top of mind. Shoppers an find gift ideas and inspiration through Essentialgifting’s Giftspiration Newsletter. Essentialgifting is truly inspired by the generosity of gifting.
Contact Information
Donna Flack
336-601-1142
Contact
https://essentialgifting.com
Attached Files
Introducing Giftspiration Newsletter by Essentialgifting, a bi-monthly newsletter featuring a gift guide centered around gift event personalization.
Filename: PREssentialgiftingGiftspirati.pdf

