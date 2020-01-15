rĀthe Mobile App is Not Afraid of RWA "Ruckus" - Invites Authors from Fallout

Authors interested in Austin, TX, January 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- rĀthe™ would like to extend an open invitation to all (emphasis on the All) Romance Writers of America, RWA , (and former) to distribute their work on the rĀthe publishing platform.The entire premise of a select few deciding what will and won’t get published is a concept rĀthe founder, Emily Maxx, has never bought into and is one of the many reasons that drove her to make rĀthe a reality.rĀthe, through its content rating system, has a defined methodology to determine what will be published, without bias, to the ground-breaking mobile app.Emily Maxx believes everyone has a voice that deserves to be heard, including on Social Media, of which rĀthe is not the referee. Emily Maxx states, "We truly believe in the age-old adage 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' and the same is true for content.” She continues, "Nora Roberts aka JD Robb – you are THE litmus test for many conversations in the current and ongoing designs for the rĀthe portal which we are constantly improving!"rĀthe is a revolutionary electronic publishing platform designed to package, market, and distribute short stories, novellas, and novels to mobile app users in sequential bite-sized increments called Episodes and writers publish their content for free while earning an equitable share of the revenue.rĀthe™ mobile app users explore all content with no strings (first Episode of every Title is free) and pay a micro amount for each additional Episode (10 cents or less).Authors interested in self-publishing their stories can do so at www.rathe.app or make contact via email at FAQ@rathe.app.