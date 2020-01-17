PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Two Education Digital Marketing Awards


Agency adds two more awards to 2019 accolade haul.

Pittsburgh, PA, January 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Beyond Spots & Dots continues to earn recognition in advertising and marketing for their work. Most recently, the agency was recognized by the 7th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards for their notable work with client Dixon University Center. Beyond Spots & Dots received a gold award for online advertising campaigns and a bronze award for website development.

Dixon University Center is an academic and governance center that offers college and university-level programs from a consortium of schools in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. They worked with Beyond Spots & Dots to build a website inclusive of digestible material for potential prospects and partner schools, as well as create and implement an online advertising strategy to increase awareness and enrollment.

Beyond Spots & Dots was responsible for the creative conceptualization and creation, graphic design, copywriting, placement, deployment and management of Dixon Center University’s online advertising. The full-service ad agency also handled the front-end and back-end development of the University’s “info” website.

“It’s an honor and a compliment when our work is acknowledged by fellow professionals in the field for excellence,” said Andreas Beck, CEO. “We look forward to continuing to help our clients reach their goals through the influential power of digital marketing.”

Entries for the Education Digital Marketing Awards were received from colleges, universities, secondary schools and agencies across the country. Judges for the Education Digital Marketing Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals and the editorial board of Higher Education Marketing Report.

Beyond Spots & Dots’ work with Dixon University Center was also recognized at the 34th Annual Education Advertising Awards Competition and the 2019 MarCom Awards.

About Beyond Spots & Dots
Established in 2006, Beyond Spots & Dots is a full-service advertising agency with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Columbus, OH dedicated to planning, creating and managing advertising, marketing, public relations, branding and digital for clients. Agency services range from digital advertising, programmatic tactics, social media, web development and SEO to traditional media buying, market research, copywriting, brand development and video production. Visit beyondspotsanddots.com to learn how to increase your company’s share of voice.
Contact Information
Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Melanie Querry
412-281-6215
Contact
www.beyondspotsanddots.com

