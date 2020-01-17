PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Lawley Publishing

Local Gilbert Author & Illustrator Launch Magical New Children's Book Series


Local artists create a children's book series based on a room created in one of their homes.

Gilbert, AZ, January 17, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Local Gilbert author & artist launch magical new children’s book series.

"What if...? - A Poppenohna Land Adventure" is now available anywhere books are sold. The first book in the Poppenohna Land Adventure Series, "What if...?" follows Murray and Apple Blossom, two adventurous gnomes as they discover a new and magical land. As they meet the other creatures that reside there, they must all work together to save the land from an unknown threat. Full of humor and colorful storytelling, children will be inspired to discover their own brand of magic.

Author Carrie Turley and Artist Lara Law based their imaginary Poppenohna Land on a room that the two created in Carrie’s home. Originally planned to be just a room with a couple of fairies for the grandchildren, their imaginations took off and is now a feast for the senses. With 3-dimensional trees and fairy homes built into the walls, every square inch of the 2-story space has been designed to transfer young and old alike to a land of fairies, gnomes, and talking animals.

