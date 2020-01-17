Local Gilbert Author & Illustrator Launch Magical New Children's Book Series

Press Releases Lawley Publishing Press Release Share Blog

"What if...? - A Poppenohna Land Adventure" is now available anywhere books are sold. The first book in the Poppenohna Land Adventure Series, "What if...?" follows Murray and Apple Blossom, two adventurous gnomes as they discover a new and magical land. As they meet the other creatures that reside there, they must all work together to save the land from an unknown threat. Full of humor and colorful storytelling, children will be inspired to discover their own brand of magic.



Author Carrie Turley and Artist Lara Law based their imaginary Poppenohna Land on a room that the two created in Carrie’s home. Originally planned to be just a room with a couple of fairies for the grandchildren, their imaginations took off and is now a feast for the senses. With 3-dimensional trees and fairy homes built into the walls, every square inch of the 2-story space has been designed to transfer young and old alike to a land of fairies, gnomes, and talking animals.



