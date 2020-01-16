Y Combinator Alumni Jet.Law Now Spire Law





hello@spirelawfirm.com Orlando, FL, January 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spire Law LLC (formerly Jet Dot Law PLLC) launched as Jet.Law in early 2019 as an alumni of Y Combinator’s Winter 2019 batch. “Spire Law’s new name represents our focus on defending Florida businesses. The name changed, but the firm’s core values remain the same. We provide exceptional client communication and data-driven legal expertise, enabled by technology,” said Spire Law founding attorney Jesse Unruh. The law firm helps Florida businesses in the areas of business and employment law. Spire Law focuses on subscription-based general counsel services and defending against Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) Overtime & Wage lawsuits. Spire Law attorneys have handled numerous complex federal business and employment lawsuits.“Spire Law’s technology enhances the client experience and improves client and attorney communications,” said Spire Law attorney Heather Meglino. The law firm offers fixed fees for litigation and monthly subscription services setting Spire Law’s fees apart from the traditional offerings by most in the industry. Seeking to use technology to improve the client experience, Spire Law and it’s supporting technology company, Spire Technical Services (CaseGuide, Inc.), participated in the prestigious Y Combinator startup accelerator, along with approximately 200 other technology startups. The result is clear to Spire Law’s Florida clients. Spire Law’s A.I. powered form generation, process automation, and client dashboards improve the experience for its clients and help the attorneys use data from hundreds of cases to negotiate aggressively.Spire Law is headquartered in Orlando, Florida but services clients across the state. It is a full-service law firm committed to helping small and mid-sized Florida businesses grow quickly and safely.To find out more about Spire Law visit spirelawfirm.com.Jesse Unruh, Esq.Founder & Attorney, Spire Lawhello@spirelawfirm.com