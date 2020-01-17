SDWR Sponsoring Diabetic Alert Dog Grant

Press Releases Service Dogs by SDWR Press Release Share Blog

About SDWR:

Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until the puzzle is solved...there's a dog." To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, http://www.sdwr.org. To find out how you can volunteer or serve as a service dog raiser visit http://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities. Madison, VA, January 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Service Dogs by SDWR is sponsoring a Grant Program for Diabetic Alert Service Dogs. This grant program is for individuals in North America diagnosed with either Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes. Applications will be accepted through January 31, 2020 with the announcement of the winners on February 14, 2020.How to Apply: Go to SDWR's website www.sdwr.org and complete an application for the diabetic alert service dog grant and follow directions on the link.About SDWR:Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like PTSD, Seizure Disorder, Diabetes or in the case of Aleck, Autism Spectrum Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until the puzzle is solved...there's a dog." To make a donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, http://www.sdwr.org. To find out how you can volunteer or serve as a service dog raiser visit http://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities. Contact Information Service Dogs by SDWR

Beau Warren

540-543-2307



www.sdwr.org



