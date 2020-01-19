Kloudville PLM 360 Accredited by tmforum at Saudi Telecom Company

Kloudville Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based business management solutions is proud to announce that Kloudville’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM 360) is now part of a solution which has received “Implementation Conformance” certification from the tmforum: Reference Deloitte Middle East – PLM Digital Transformation Program - Concept to Market Journey – Saudi Telecom Company (stc) - Customer Business Unit.





stc’s PLM digital transformation enables a catalog driven architecture, with Kloudville as the Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC) and PLM solution, transforming the end-to-end business process for the launch and change of the stc product portfolio. The solution includes the management of the end-to-end business processes including the automated publishing to eChannels, CRM, IN and Billing systems, among others through Test, Pilot and Launch phases. These processes describe the set of activities, interactions, dependencies and workflows that guide the operation of stc’s PLM capabilities from a functional specification perspective; these processes are supported and automated by Kloudville’s EPC & PLM 360.



Kloudville PLM 360 and EPC are specifically designed to manage all aspects of a product’s Lifecyle management process.



tmforum assessment included a rigorous review of the methodology approach of the process against tmforum’s Business Framework Release and conformance to the Information Framework Release.



“With tmforum’s Implementation Certification accreditation via Deloitte, Kloudville PLM 360 has firmly established itself as the #1 choice for telecommunication providers struggling with harmonizing their product lifecycle,” said Zarar Rana, CEO & President of Kloudville. “stc is already reaping the benefits of the end-to-end integration of product launch processes. Phase One is only the beginning and the benefits will grow as additional product lines and business units are brought on board.”



“Kloudville EPC & PLM 360 has given us an opportunity to address the transformation from manual to automated product launches, and significantly shorten the TTM,” says Bandar M. Aldawood, CRM & Fulfilment Services Director, Consumer Enablement at stc. The overall effect was simplifying and streamlining stc’s operations with the key product stakeholders.



About stc

Saudi Telecom Company, (stc; stc Group; stc International) is a Saudi Arabia-based telecommunications company that offers landline, mobile, Internet services and computer networks. For more information, visit



About tmforum

tmforum is the global industry association that drives collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers. For more information, visit



About Kloudville Inc.



Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc. develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and enable supply chain commerce transformation. Within the SaaS business model, Kloudville Business 360-in-a-Box is available as a cloud-based deployment, as well as a traditional deployment in the client’s data center. For more information, visit Toronto, Canada, January 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kloudville PLM 360 provides a centralised process management application for the Concept-to-Market end-to-end journey and is currently being implemented at stc Saudi Arabia; for GSM services including, Prepaid, Postpaid, VAS Packages and Devices. Kloudville PLM 360 and EPC are also being expanded to cover other lines of business at stc, including Jawwy.stc’s PLM digital transformation enables a catalog driven architecture, with Kloudville as the Enterprise Product Catalog (EPC) and PLM solution, transforming the end-to-end business process for the launch and change of the stc product portfolio. The solution includes the management of the end-to-end business processes including the automated publishing to eChannels, CRM, IN and Billing systems, among others through Test, Pilot and Launch phases. These processes describe the set of activities, interactions, dependencies and workflows that guide the operation of stc’s PLM capabilities from a functional specification perspective; these processes are supported and automated by Kloudville’s EPC & PLM 360.Kloudville PLM 360 and EPC are specifically designed to manage all aspects of a product’s Lifecyle management process.tmforum assessment included a rigorous review of the methodology approach of the process against tmforum’s Business Framework Release and conformance to the Information Framework Release. https://www.tmforum.org/certifications-awarded/plm-digital-transformation-program/ “With tmforum’s Implementation Certification accreditation via Deloitte, Kloudville PLM 360 has firmly established itself as the #1 choice for telecommunication providers struggling with harmonizing their product lifecycle,” said Zarar Rana, CEO & President of Kloudville. “stc is already reaping the benefits of the end-to-end integration of product launch processes. Phase One is only the beginning and the benefits will grow as additional product lines and business units are brought on board.”“Kloudville EPC & PLM 360 has given us an opportunity to address the transformation from manual to automated product launches, and significantly shorten the TTM,” says Bandar M. Aldawood, CRM & Fulfilment Services Director, Consumer Enablement at stc. The overall effect was simplifying and streamlining stc’s operations with the key product stakeholders.About stcSaudi Telecom Company, (stc; stc Group; stc International) is a Saudi Arabia-based telecommunications company that offers landline, mobile, Internet services and computer networks. For more information, visit www.stc.com.sa/wps/wcm/connect/english/individual/individual About tmforumtmforum is the global industry association that drives collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers. For more information, visit www.tmforum.org/about-tm-forum/ About Kloudville Inc.Founded in Toronto, Canada, Kloudville Inc. develops and markets business management solutions that improve operational efficiencies and enable supply chain commerce transformation. Within the SaaS business model, Kloudville Business 360-in-a-Box is available as a cloud-based deployment, as well as a traditional deployment in the client’s data center. For more information, visit www.Kloudville.com