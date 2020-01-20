The Global PR Revolution by Maxim Behar Called the PR Bible for 2020, M3 Communications Group, Inc. Reports



The tremendous success of Maxim Behar's new book, "The Global PR Revolution: How Thought Leaders Succeed in the Transformed World of PR" has already made many international experts call it The Global PR Bible for 2020. Behar is a globally renown PR professional, diplomat, writer, and entrepreneur. The opinions of 100 top PR experts from 65 countries all over the world are quoted in the book.





One of the advantages of the book is that the opinions of 100 top PR experts from 65 countries all over the world are quoted in the book, including Paul Holmes, Sir Martin Sorrel, Jack Martin, David Gallagher, Francis Ingham, Elise Mitchell, Nitin Mantri, Jurgen Gangolly, Zhao Dali, Sergey Zverev and many others.



The Global PR Revolution was be released in mid-October last year by the US publishing house Allworth Press, part of Skyhorse Publishing and readers can order it from Amazon as well as from the online platforms of two of the most prominent publishing houses in the world – Simon & Schuster and Barnes & Noble. Behar's new book was also presented at the one of the biggest international book exhibitions – London Book Fair.



Opinions on the book:



Eric Weiner: “When it comes to PR, just enter Maxim Behar.”



“The world is changing. Social media is bringing people together and tearing them apart. It’s hard to know what to believe and who to trust, especially when it comes to the letters ‘PR.’ Enter Maxim Behar. He cuts through the noise and locks in on the signal. He helps us navigate the changes afoot and reminds us that some things-dignity, integrity-remain constant. Best of all, he delivers his message with a light touch that makes The Global PR Revolution a pleasure to read.” - Eric Weiner, New York Times bestselling author of The Geography of Bliss



Paul Holmes: “An excellent guide.”



“The pace of change in public relations has never been faster. More important, it will never be this slow again. Understanding the forces driving disruption in our business has never been more critical, and Maxim Behar-who has pioneered these forces in many places in the world as a great professional and also as ICCO President-is an excellent guide.” - Paul Holmes, founder and chair, The Holmes Report



Francis Ingham: “The book is unparalleled tour d'horizon of PR today and in the years to come.”



“Maxim Behar is one of the most esteemed and famous PR experts of the modern era, and this book is bound to become an indispensable classic for anyone working in or engaging with the PR industry. PR has never been more powerful, but that power needs to be tempered by a constant emphasis on ethical professionalism, and by an awareness of our impact on others. The Global PR Revolution is an unparalleled tour d’horizon of PR today and in the years to come.” - Francis Ingham, PRCA Director General & ICCO Chief Executive



Richard Bailеy: "Great insights"



"Behar’s great insight – and business gut instinct – has been to anticipate the merging of advertising, public relations and digital." - Richard Bailеy, editor, PR Academy



The book was also already published in Bulgaria and the first circulation was sold out for almost a month.



You can see the different sources where to buy the book and all news about it at www.globalprbook.com



About the Author

Maxim Behar

+359 2 818 70 10



www.m3bg.com



