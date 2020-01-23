Kyndall Francis & Syndicate Management to Host Private Baltimore Investment Tours

Starting in 2020 Syndicate Managements will introduce their truly unique investment approach in Baltimore City. In the past, many firms have given “group tours” and other organized group events, but starting in March (appointments being taken now) of 2020, Syndicate will take a more personalized approach for interested investors.





Each of Syndicates' private tours are customized for that specific client based on price, zip code of interest, property type and budget. For investors interested in getting a firsthand look at the Baltimore housing market, scheduling a tour with Syndicate would be a great option. Participants will be able to accomplish more in a few focused hours than you would in months of random searches. Additionally, all attendees will gain valuable insight on Baltimore’s neighborhoods and a thorough understanding of the investment process.



Syndicate Partners invest in this market and prides itself in providing their investors with unparalleled information on the City; essentially bringing Baltimore to the front doors of those looking to purchase.



With a Syndicates' private tour, clients can look forward to:



- Visiting available properties that are unlisted

- A tour and overview of downtown Baltimore along with the major development projects therein

- Discounted purchasing power

- Personal meeting to discuss investment goals

- Financing and planning – overview of purchase process



Syndicate is providing an opportunity to learn about Baltimore from experts who have done their due diligence for investors.



